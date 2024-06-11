Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Shares Down 3.5%

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Approximately 100,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 118,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Ajax Resources Stock Down 13.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 million, a PE ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 2.32.

About Ajax Resources

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

