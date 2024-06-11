Alden Global Capital LLC Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Alden Global Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 4.2% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alden Global Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Nexstar Media Group worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 95.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,731. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.80. The company had a trading volume of 118,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,766. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day moving average of $163.54. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.