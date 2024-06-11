Alden Global Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Alden Global Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,165 shares during the period. Great Elm Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alden Global Capital LLC owned 3.85% of Great Elm Group worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Great Elm Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at Great Elm Group

In other Great Elm Group news, insider Jason W. Reese bought 16,200 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $31,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,318,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 20,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $35,201.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,958,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Reese acquired 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,318,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,985.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,084 shares of company stock valued at $138,942. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

GEG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 6,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,616. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

