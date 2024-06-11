Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Gap Up to $38.56

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.56, but opened at $39.80. Ally Financial shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 385,504 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Ally Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,079,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile



Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

