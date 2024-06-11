Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Pro Tech

Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech

In other news, Director James Buchan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,995.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Colleen J. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,833 shares in the company, valued at $343,931.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Buchan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $87,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,995.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $215,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 893.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 108,181 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 62,437 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile



Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

Featured Stories

