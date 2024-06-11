Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.0% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.62. 21,514,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,180,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.