Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.96. 6,461,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,044,348. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.20 and its 200-day moving average is $149.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

