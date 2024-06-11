Alta Park Capital LP Has $47.35 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Alta Park Capital LP decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701,078 shares during the quarter. NU makes up 4.9% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of NU worth $47,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 4.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,315,824. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NU shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.74.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

