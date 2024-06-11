Alta Park Capital LP Raises Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alta Park Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 1.7% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 32.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Atlassian by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.1 %

Atlassian stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $162.04. 388,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,206. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $154.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,077,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,461 shares in the company, valued at $20,077,656.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,199 shares of company stock worth $54,230,295. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.