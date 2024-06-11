Alta Park Capital LP Sells 30,963 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alta Park Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 30,963 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 3.6% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $35,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,382 shares of company stock worth $74,610,429. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

PANW traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.76. 1,379,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.