Alta Park Capital LP Takes $9.19 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alta Park Capital LP bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.13. The stock had a trading volume of 844,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,188. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.22. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $331.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

