AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Trading Down 1.7%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. 527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 53,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

AltaGas Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.