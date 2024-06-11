Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.3%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $185.41 and last traded at $186.45. 6,484,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 41,975,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.