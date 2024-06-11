AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $5.54 Average PT from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

