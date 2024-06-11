American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 158.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.06% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,753,000 after buying an additional 224,498 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,893,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

