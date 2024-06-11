American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AWR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.64. 24,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,962. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

