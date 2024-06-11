American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Position Boosted by Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. American Vanguard comprises 16.1% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.39% of American Vanguard worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVD. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in American Vanguard by 53.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 1,605.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In other news, Director Steven D. Macicek bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $90,496.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Vanguard news, Director Steven D. Macicek purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,496.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

American Vanguard stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 162,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,095. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $246.87 million, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.95.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

