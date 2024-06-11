Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.19

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 1010037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

