Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Sold by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692,439 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.10% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 1,089,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $25.81.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

