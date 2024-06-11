Analog Century Management LP Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Analog Century Management LP reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 5.9% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,353.35.

Broadcom stock traded up $33.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,440.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,339.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,237.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.09 and a 12 month high of $1,449.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

