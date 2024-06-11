Analysts Set Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Target Price at $31.25

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Activity at Guess?

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $6,421,685.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,499,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Guess? by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,562 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Guess? by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,447,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,910,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of GES opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

