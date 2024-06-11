Analysts Set indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) PT at $12.64

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th.

INDI opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.24.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,346.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,346.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,973 shares of company stock worth $708,076. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

