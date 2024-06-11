Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Samsara (IOT)

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/11/2024 – Samsara had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Samsara had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Samsara had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

6/7/2024 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/25/2024 – Samsara was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2024 – Samsara was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/18/2024 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Samsara Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.83. 588,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,027. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $3,768,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,921 shares in the company, valued at $51,348,978.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $3,768,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,348,978.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 303,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,604,483 shares of company stock valued at $58,215,522. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 254,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,693,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

