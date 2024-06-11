Analyzing Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teleflex and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.97 billion 3.28 $356.33 million $6.23 33.24 Tandem Diabetes Care $770.01 million 4.07 -$222.61 million ($2.17) -22.35

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 3 5 0 2.63 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 1 12 0 2.92

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Teleflex and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Teleflex presently has a consensus price target of $257.29, suggesting a potential upside of 24.24%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $51.15, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Teleflex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Volatility & Risk

Teleflex has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 9.82% 14.78% 8.79% Tandem Diabetes Care -18.37% -34.38% -10.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teleflex beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. It also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart support devices, and peripheral intervention and mechanical circulatory support platform that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded pumps and catheters, Guideline, Turnpike, and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. The company provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. It also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings; urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system. It also sells single-use products, including cartridges for storing and delivering insulin, and infusion sets that connect the insulin pump to the user's body. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater used to update the pump software from a personal computer; Tandem Source, a web-based data management platform, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pumps, integrated CGMs, and supported blood glucose meters; and Sugarmate, a mobile app used to help people visualize diabetes therapy data. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

