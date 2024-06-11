Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Down 10.8%

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.25 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.74). 679,576 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 142,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.83).

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Down 10.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £66.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,890.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.