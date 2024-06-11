Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) is Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,611,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510,510 shares during the quarter. Appian comprises 13.0% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Appian worth $248,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $551,685.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 157,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

