AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Down 7.4%

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.13 and last traded at $74.46. Approximately 3,429,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,253,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,729,014 shares of company stock worth $1,477,210,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 185.0% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after buying an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after buying an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

