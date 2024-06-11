Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Down 4.1%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.61. 127,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 674,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $891.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 205,245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

