Argan (NYSE:AGX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Argan Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AGX opened at $77.52 on Friday. Argan has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 6,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $382,554.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at $500,512.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $382,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,512.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $2,394,182. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Argan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Articles

