Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Target Price to $8.00

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRAFree Report) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Up 10.9 %

NDRA stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.