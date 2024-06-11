Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Target Price to $8.00

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Up 10.9 %

NDRA stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

