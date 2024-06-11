ASD Price Tops $0.0502 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, ASD has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $33.14 million and $1.47 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,244.90 or 0.99802385 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012287 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00088337 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05192654 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,443,640.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

