AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CFO Sells $267,838.40 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $267,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. 1,089,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,114. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

