Astrafer Price Up 31.7% Over Last Week (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and $55,069.78 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Astrafer has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.1129304 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $53,015.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

