Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after buying an additional 415,054 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $115.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

