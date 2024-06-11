Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $454.80 on Friday. Atrion has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $602.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.45 million, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Atrion by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Atrion by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.