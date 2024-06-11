AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 100,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 791,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T remained flat at $17.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29,688,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,885,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.