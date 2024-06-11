Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Down to $218.20

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $218.20, but opened at $211.00. Autodesk shares last traded at $211.41, with a volume of 140,485 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.75 and a 200-day moving average of $237.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 232,441 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

