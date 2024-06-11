AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.46. The stock had a trading volume of 612,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,392. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $200.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

