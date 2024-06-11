Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. True Wealth Design LLC owned 0.20% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.87. 173,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,687. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

