Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 535.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 65,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

