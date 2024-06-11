Avenir Corp Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Avenir Corp trimmed its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,289 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp owned 0.49% of OptimizeRx worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OptimizeRx Trading Down 0.4 %

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 77,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $207.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.28. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

