Avenir Corp Has $57.80 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Avenir Corp decreased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,631 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group comprises 5.0% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avenir Corp owned 2.02% of DigitalBridge Group worth $57,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.3 %

DBRG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

