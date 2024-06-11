Avenir Corp Sells 24,000 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Avenir Corp reduced its stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Avenir Corp owned 0.17% of NewtekOne worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,674 shares in the company, valued at $16,021,650.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $162,465. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

