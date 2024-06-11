Avidity Partners Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,121,844 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,442,000. Avantor accounts for 1.8% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.31% of Avantor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after purchasing an additional 211,189 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Avantor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,939,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,251,000 after acquiring an additional 299,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $156,455,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avantor by 56.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,154 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Avantor by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,976 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of AVTR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. 13,477,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,555. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

