Avidity Partners Management LP Cuts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Avidity Partners Management LP cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175,800 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 4.0% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $109,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

BSX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.15. 3,754,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

