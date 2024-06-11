Avidity Partners Management LP Cuts Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Avidity Partners Management LP decreased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 714,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 349,897 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $21,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 599,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

