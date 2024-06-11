Avidity Partners Management LP Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.4% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $67,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.3 %

Danaher stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.25. 3,279,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.