Avidity Partners Management LP Invests $9.04 Million in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 466,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.20% of Neurogene as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Neurogene Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NGNE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,399. Neurogene Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NGNE. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
Neurogene Profile
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
