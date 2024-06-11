Avidity Partners Management LP Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Avidity Partners Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121,094 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $40,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 388,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,623,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,183,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 255,914 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 358,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,498,000 after purchasing an additional 114,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,012. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Read Our Latest Report on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.