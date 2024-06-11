Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 1.6%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.19. 133,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,579,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Get Azul alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Azul

Azul Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azul

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 10.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,999,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.